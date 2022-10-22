Ind vs Pak: Virat Kohli reveals his strategy for high-voltage clash at MCG, here's what he said

Virat Kohli with KL Rahul | ANI

Virat Kohli has no qualms playing second fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav. Because his younger India teammate tells him to do so, and more importantly, it "works beautifully" for the team as the man, acronymed SKY, goes ballistic.

During the recent white-ball series against Australia, Kohli played second fiddle with Suryakumar turning the aggressor.

Great space

"It's a great space to be while batting out there in the middle with SKY," Kohli said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'.

"He has a lot of fun in the middle because of his skills and ability. He just asks how the ball is coming from the wicket and then, within 2-3 balls, he gauges the wicket and then gets going.

Taking chances

"During our partnerships, he says that he will take his chances and just wants me to be there with him. So, I play a different role when I'm out there with him, which I am enjoying because it works beautifully well for the team." Kohli and Suryakumar added 104 off just 10.2 overs to chase down Australia's 187-run target in the final T20I in Hyderabad last month.

It has been nine years since India won an ICC event and all eyes are on the coveted trophy as Rohit Sharma and Co begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

For Rohit, who had taken over the captaincy from Kohli following last year's T20 World Cup, it will be his first ICC event as the skipper.

Talking about his rapport with Rohit, Kohli said: "Our discussions are always on how do we win big tournaments and then, our planning and preparations are directed towards that. Ever since I have come back to the team, the atmosphere has been very good." Kohli had skipped India's Tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe to take a six-week break after struggling with form. He returned to the side during the Asia Cup and went on to score his first century in three years against Afghanistan.

"Whenever there's this healthy camaraderie within the group, then you look forward to doing anything you can for the team. So, our understanding and vision for the game has always been similar," he said.

"We always work towards covering all the loopholes no matter how small they are. We solidify such aspects and move ahead. It's very free flowing and all pointed towards our main goal." "Everyone's relaxed and know they are confident and prepared. It's just how to handle the pressure that matters.

"In these times, we try and lead the group for big matches and make an impact that will sort of relax the others. Once that momentum sets in, then everyone knows that you can ride that wave."

