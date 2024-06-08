IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Bonanza For Broadcasters As 10-Second Ad Slots Likely To Sell For ₹40 Lakh

The upcoming blockbuster between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be the highlight of the tournament, attracting enormous viewership and intense advertiser interest.

Some of the biggest names in world cricket like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be in action on June 9 and, Broadcasters like Star Sports are reaping the benefits of this fierce rivalry.

Premium advertising rates

According to a Bloomberg report, 10-second ad slots for the India-Pakistan match are could be sold for a staggering ₹40 lakh ($48,000), showcasing the high demand from leading multinational corporations.

"The India-Pakistan game always commands a premium," stated Santosh N, managing partner at D&P Advisory, a firm specialising in sports valuation services, as cited by Bloomberg.

Half the price for normal India matches

In comparison, ad slots for other India matches are reportedly priced at ₹20 lakh for 10 seconds. This rate, though substantial, is still half that of the India vs Pakistan game. For reference, last year’s ODI World Cup in India saw similar ad slots priced at around ₹30 lakh.

For further context, a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl costs about $6.5 million, while the 2022 football World Cup in the UK saw 30-second ads priced at approximately £400,000 ($511,000).

Global interest and favourable scheduling

Major global brands such as Emirates Group, Saudi Aramco, and Coca-Cola Co. are sponsoring the month-long T20 World Cup. And the tournament's schedule is also designed to maximise viewership in South Asia, with all India matches in the Group stage starting at 10:30 am, aligning with prime evening viewing times in the subcontine

Team India favourites to win

India are heading into the high-profile clash on the back of a comfortable win against Ireland while Pakistan suffered a humiliating Super Over defeat against USA in their opening Group A match earlier this week.

Furthermore, the Men in Blue enjoy a 6-1 head-to-head record against the Men in Green in T20 World Cups.

Match 19 of the T20 WC between India and Pakistan in Group A will be played at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on June 9. The toss will take place at 7.30 pm IST and the first ball will be bowled at 8 pm.