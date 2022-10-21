Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Nawaz looks distraught after his shot hits Masood on head, latter rushed to hospital, video surfaces |

Just before the big clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistan is dealing with a serious injury concern. On Sunday, October 23, the two teams are scheduled to square off at the MCG.

Prior to the game, Pakistan's batsman, Shan Masood took a blow to the right side of his head and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Nawaz is feeling so low as his hard-hit injured Shan Masood 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DvWqBtUU44 — Haris (@damnharris) October 21, 2022

قومی کھلاڑی شان مسعود کو پریکٹس کے دوران شدید تیز گیند لگی اور گیند شان مسعود کے منہ پر لگی... پی سی بی میڈیکل پینل شان مسعود کا مکمل معائنہ کررہا ہے

Get well soon bro @shani_official#PakistanCricket #PAKvIND #ShanMasood pic.twitter.com/jm064UWlPR — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 21, 2022

During the net sessions, Masood was struck on the head by a shot played by Mohammad Nawaz. Further information will only be revealed once he returns from the hospital. The left-hander was knocked to the ground and remained on the ground for about five to seven minutes.