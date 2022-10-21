e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Nawaz looks distraught after his shot hits Masood on head, latter rushed to hospital, video surfaces

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Nawaz looks distraught after his shot hits Masood on head, latter rushed to hospital, video surfaces

Prior to the game, Pakistan's batsman, Shan Masood took a blow to the right side of his head and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Nawaz looks distraught after his shot hits Masood on head, latter rushed to hospital, video surfaces |
Follow us on

Just before the big clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistan is dealing with a serious injury concern. On Sunday, October 23, the two teams are scheduled to square off at the MCG.

Prior to the game, Pakistan's batsman, Shan Masood took a blow to the right side of his head and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

During the net sessions, Masood was struck on the head by a shot played by Mohammad Nawaz. Further information will only be revealed once he returns from the hospital. The left-hander was knocked to the ground and remained on the ground for about five to seven minutes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Not BCCI's call': New Indian board chief Roger Binny on Team India travelling to Pakistan

'Not BCCI's call': New Indian board chief Roger Binny on Team India travelling to Pakistan

T20 World Cup: Dutch players break into epic celebration after UAE win to help Netherlands qualify...

T20 World Cup: Dutch players break into epic celebration after UAE win to help Netherlands qualify...

T20 World Cup: Here's how India can play both Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik in playing XI according...

T20 World Cup: Here's how India can play both Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik in playing XI according...

T20 World Cup: Men in Blue arrive in Melbourne for Ind vs Pak clash, watch

T20 World Cup: Men in Blue arrive in Melbourne for Ind vs Pak clash, watch

'You can't ignore India': Sports minister on PCB's threat to withdraw from 2023 ODI World Cup, watch...

'You can't ignore India': Sports minister on PCB's threat to withdraw from 2023 ODI World Cup, watch...