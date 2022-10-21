Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Nawaz looks distraught after his shot hits Masood on head, latter rushed to hospital, video surfaces

Just before the big clash between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia, Pakistan is dealing with a serious injury concern. On Sunday, October 23, the two teams are scheduled to square off at the MCG.
Prior to the game, Pakistan's batsman, Shan Masood took a blow to the right side of his head and was immediately rushed to the hospital.
During the net sessions, Masood was struck on the head by a shot played by Mohammad Nawaz. Further information will only be revealed once he returns from the hospital. The left-hander was knocked to the ground and remained on the ground for about five to seven minutes.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)