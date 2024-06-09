IND vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, And Other Stars Sign Chris Gayle's Jacket; Video

West Indies' legendary batter Chris Gayle graced with his presence felt at the Nassau International County International Stadium in New York on the eve of India vs Pakistan match. The likes of Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya signed Gayle's jacket as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Gayle represented the Caribbean in the T20 World Cup editions from 2007-2021 and hammered 965 runs, averaging 34.46 and struck at 142.75. The left-hander was part of West Indies' twin title victories in 2012 and 2016 - two of the most dominant teams of the Men in Maroon. All four cricketers set to take part in the contest shared smiles with Gayle.f

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fall cheaply after Pakistan opt to bowl first:

As far as the cricketing side of the things go, Rohit lost the toss as Babar Azam opted to bowl first, citing the presence of overcast conditions and moisture on the surface. The Lahore-born cricketer announced that Imad Wasim for Azam Khan is the only change in the XI. When asked Rohit, he said he would have fielded first too and underlined the need to asses the conditions well.

However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed without troubling the scores by much, with Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissing them, respectively. The Men in Green face an almost must-win game against their arch-rivals, having lost to USA in their opening match.