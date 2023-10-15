Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Agar Chacha Ke Puttar Ke Liye..', Akram Slams Babar For Kohli Jersey Act

Wasim Akram reacts to Virat Kohli giving signed jersey to Babar Azam | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam truly had a fanboy moment as Virat Kohli gifted him one of his signed jerseys following the 2023 World Cup clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram criticized Babar for asking Kohli's jersey openly and that the exchange should have been in private.

Ahead of the game, the likes of Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf heaped praise on Kohli for his determination, passion, and skill. In numerous interviews in the past, Babar had also stated that it is his privilege to be compared with the Indian batting star.

Hence, Babar seized the moment and Kohli gladly gifted him the jersey.

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam asked

for a signed Jersey of Virat Kohli. Truly Fanboy moment for Babar Azam..#INDvPAK #ODIWorldCup2023 #ICCWorldCup2023 #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/oUEmsWSvZw — RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) October 14, 2023

Akram, meanwhile, responded to the same and said while speaking to a local sports channel:

"Babar should have not met Kohli in the ground. This was not the situation to meet Kohli openly. Babar should have taken the shirt privately from Virat if former's uncle's (chacha) son (beta) has asked for it," he said.

As per Wasim Akram, Babar Azam took Virat Kohli's t-shirt for chacha ka puttar 🤣pic.twitter.com/03Q2S9GcvU — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 15, 2023

Babar Azam's half-century goes in vain as India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets:

Meanwhile, Babar Azam scored his maiden ODI half-century against India and shared an 82-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan. However, the Pakistan captain's departure sparked a collapse as they went from 155-2 to 191, lasting only 42.5 overs.

In reply, India hardly looked in trouble as Rohit Sharma blazed away to 63-ball 86 with 6 fours and as many sixes. Shreyas Iyer also hit a half-century as the hosts won with 117 balls to spare.

