 Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Agar Chacha Ke Puttar Ke Liye..', Akram Slams Babar For Kohli Jersey Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInd Vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Agar Chacha Ke Puttar Ke Liye..', Akram Slams Babar For Kohli Jersey Act

Ind Vs Pak, CWC 2023: 'Agar Chacha Ke Puttar Ke Liye..', Akram Slams Babar For Kohli Jersey Act

Wasim Akram Criticizes Pakistan Captain for taking signed jersey from Virat Kohli on the field after 2023 World Cup clash.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 15, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Wasim Akram reacts to Virat Kohli giving signed jersey to Babar Azam | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam truly had a fanboy moment as Virat Kohli gifted him one of his signed jerseys following the 2023 World Cup clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram criticized Babar for asking Kohli's jersey openly and that the exchange should have been in private.

Read Also
IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: 'Don't Think It Was A 190 Kind Of Pitch', Rohit Sharma Hails Bowlers After...
article-image

Ahead of the game, the likes of Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf heaped praise on Kohli for his determination, passion, and skill. In numerous interviews in the past, Babar had also stated that it is his privilege to be compared with the Indian batting star.

Hence, Babar seized the moment and Kohli gladly gifted him the jersey.

Akram, meanwhile, responded to the same and said while speaking to a local sports channel:

"Babar should have not met Kohli in the ground. This was not the situation to meet Kohli openly. Babar should have taken the shirt privately from Virat if former's uncle's (chacha) son (beta) has asked for it," he said.

Read Also
Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Booed By Ahmedabad Crowd At Narendra Modi Stadium;...
article-image

Babar Azam's half-century goes in vain as India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets:

Meanwhile, Babar Azam scored his maiden ODI half-century against India and shared an 82-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan. However, the Pakistan captain's departure sparked a collapse as they went from 155-2 to 191, lasting only 42.5 overs.

In reply, India hardly looked in trouble as Rohit Sharma blazed away to 63-ball 86 with 6 fours and as many sixes. Shreyas Iyer also hit a half-century as the hosts won with 117 balls to spare.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'If You Can't Win, Then At Least Compete': Ramiz Raja Tears Into Pakistan After 'Scarring' Loss vs...

'If You Can't Win, Then At Least Compete': Ramiz Raja Tears Into Pakistan After 'Scarring' Loss vs...

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: Sunil Narine's Doppelganger Spotted Watching Match In Delhi's Arun Jaitley...

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: Sunil Narine's Doppelganger Spotted Watching Match In Delhi's Arun Jaitley...

Babar Azam Turns 29: Looking Back At Some Of His Best Innings

Babar Azam Turns 29: Looking Back At Some Of His Best Innings

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: Angry Sam Curran Pushes Cameraman After Conceding 20 Runs In An Over; Watch...

ENG vs AFG, CWC 2023: Angry Sam Curran Pushes Cameraman After Conceding 20 Runs In An Over; Watch...

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Several iPhones Stolen During High-Profile Match At Narendra Modi Stadium

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Several iPhones Stolen During High-Profile Match At Narendra Modi Stadium