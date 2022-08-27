Ind vs Pak: Cricket fans give their verdict on who will triumph in high-voltage Asia Cup 2022 encounter today

Defending champions India will open their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday, August 28, when they will clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

The India-Pakistan encounter is one of cricket’s greatest rivalries and every match is emotional. The intensity and the pressure not only get to the players, but even fans tend to get in a fiery mood when the two nations clash on the field.

Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, cricket fans share their views

Richard Poojari (manager)

Based on the current form in T20s, India have an upper hand against Pakistan. The encounter will be interesting to watch. India have high-quality players like Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda and Hardhik Pandya, who can single-handedly win matches for the Men In Blue. In the bowling department too, the averages of Indian spinners are better than Pakistan’s spin attack. Since the matches will be played mostly in Dubai, spin will be an important factor. Also if you look at the team rankings for T20 India is at No.1 and Pakistan is at the third spot.

Alston Thevar (Student)

It is difficult to select a favourite when it comes to the India-Pakistan clash. Both teams have their strength and weakness. For India, they have to deal with the form of Virat Kohli, who will definitely play in the middle-order. To do that, they will have to sacrifice an in-form batsman like Deepak Hooda. While for Pakistan, the absence of pacer Shaheen Afridi will impact them a lot. So, both sides have their issues, and the team that will make the least mistakes will emerge triumphant.

Dr Ameya Kadam (Professor)

India will go as favourite with Pakistan lacking a lethal bowling attack. Injury to pacer Shaheen Afridi has compounded their problems. The wickets of captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan will be crucial from India's point of view. Virat Kohli will be under immense pressure and might slow down India’s run-rate. But with the batting line-up India boast of, the Rohit Sharma-led team should be able to overcome that. Team India’s possess a more consistent middle-order than Pakistan. So, I feel the Men in Blue will come out winners tomorrow.

Bosco Chettiar (Customer service executive)

Judging by the current form in white-ball cricket, India look hot favourites. But the only worry will be the inexperienced bowling attack. With Jasprit Bumrah injured and Mohammed Shami rested, the burden of shouldering the bowling will rest on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. If India's batting attack clicks with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli firing on all cylinders, Pakistan will have a task at hand. But it will be anyone's game on the given day.

Rohan Lad (Finance manager)

It is India-Pakistan. And prediction goes out of the window when these two giants clash. In this match too, it will come down to which team handles the pressure better. Both teams lack firepower when one talks about pace. But India has a bit more experience in the spin department compared to their arch-rivals. The guile and experience of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal will play a vital role in reining in the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. It's all to play for. May the best team win.