Ind vs Pak: Babar Azam addresses team after MCG loss, here's what he said; watch

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave hiis team an inspiring talk after their heartbreaking 4-wicket loss to India in the T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne on Sunday.

Virat Kohli's inspirational batting was the difference between the two sides.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter handle, Babar can be seen telling the team to not get disheartned by the loss as this is just beginning of the tournament.

"It was a good match. We put in the effort, like always. We did some mistakes but we have to learn from them, we shouldn't fail. The tournament has just began, we have lots of matches left, remember that. Nobody should fall. In the end, I would say, we didn't lose because of one person. We lost as a team," Babar told his team.

"No one should point fingers at one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team, we will win. We have to stick together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them."