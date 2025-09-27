IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: When & Where To Watch As Team India Begin Heavy Favourites For Round 3?

Team India and Pakistan. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India and Pakistan will clash for the third time in the 2025 edition of Asia Cup as the two teams will battle it out in the final for the first time in the history of the tournament. With winner takes all battle between the the two sides, the Dubai international Stadium will be expected to be jampacked for the marquee clash on September 28, Sunday.

The Men in Blue have been in ominous form throughout the tournament and have arguably been the team to beat. Abhishek Sharma's impressive form at the top has set the tone for them on more occasions than one but India's middle-order and fielding have been volatile in the last few games. They still have enough firepower and nous to beat Pakistan in the final.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will have drawn confidence from their wins over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as they grinded for victories despite being somewhere behind in those games. The biggest challenge for the Men in Green will be to counter Abhishek Sharma, who has put their bowlers to the sword. Even if they manage to get Abhishek out early, Pakistan will have plenty gun batters waiting for them.

Hence, Pakistan must stay focused until the final ball.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 squads

India sqaud: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel.

Pakistan squad: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final match?

The toss for the final between India and Pakistan in Dubai will take place on September 28, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.