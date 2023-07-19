IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Here's How India & Pakistan Can Play 3 ODIs In The Span Of 15 Days

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 which will start from August 30 and finish on September 17.

The six-nation tournament will consist of 13 ODIs with the blockbuster between India and Pakistan scheduled in Kandy on September 2.

Cricket fans in the sub-continent are deprived of Indo-Pak cricket matches due to the strained relationship between the two teams but this year, they could get to witness Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's teams locking horns at least three times in the span of just 15 days.

That's only if both India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Fours and the final of the Asia Cup.

The marquee clash between India and Pakistan will take place on September 2 but they can meet again in the Super 4s which will begin from September 6.

The two teams can meet again at the same venue on September 10 if they qualify for knockouts and then again in the final in Colombo on Sept 17 if they go all the way to the end in the tournament.

Pakistan has been placed in Group A along with India and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B.

ODI World Cup 2023

India and Pakistan have also been slotted in the same group in the upcoming 50-over ICC World Cup 2023.

Both teams will face each other in the biggest clash of this year on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

