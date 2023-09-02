 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Have The Weather Conditions Improved In Kandy? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Have The Weather Conditions Improved In Kandy? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Have The Weather Conditions Improved In Kandy? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

The latest weather report ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Kandy, Pallekele will host the India-Pakistan clash. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned sports presenter Jatin Sapru has painted a highly optimistic picture regarding weather conditions for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023. While Sapru admitted that the weather has been overcast for the last four days, but there only passing showers, which are unlikely to cause any stoppage in the game.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Catches Up With Babar Azam And Imam-Ul-Haq Ahead Of Marquee Contest...
article-image

In a short clip uploaded on his Instagram handle, Sapru revealed that most spell of rains will only be short-lived and are unlikely to cause any long delay or wash the game out. He also underlined that the forecast is completely clear after 6'0 clock in the evening, strongly hinting that a full game is on the cards.

Pakistan will head to the marquee clash high on confidence despite trailing in the head-to-head contest against India in the Asia Cup ODIs. Pakistan, also the No. 1 side in ODIs, steamrolled Nepal by a jaw-dropping 238 runs in Multan to open their Asia Cup campaign in style.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Meets His Specially-Abled Fan From Pakistan (WATCH)
article-image

Rohit Sharma wary of Pakistan team:

In the presser addressed on Friday by Team India captain Rohit Sharma, the right-handed batter said it is no mean feat by Pakistan to become the number-one ranked side in ODIs and knows India must be at their best to defeat them.

"They’re a very good team. Over the last few years, they’ve done really well. Whether it’s T20 or ODIs, no team becomes number one just like that. There’s hard work behind that and I’m sure this Pakistan team has done that. They look like a unit and have been playing good cricket. So it will be a challenge for us to play and perform against this side."

Meanwhile, Pakistan have announced an unchanged XI for the crucial clash.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Men’s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifiers: India Beat Malaysia And Maul Japan 35-1 To Storm Into...

Men’s Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifiers: India Beat Malaysia And Maul Japan 35-1 To Storm Into...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Have The Weather Conditions Improved In Kandy? Here’s What The Latest...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Have The Weather Conditions Improved In Kandy? Here’s What The Latest...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'I Don't Think We Feel The Pressure', Says Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 'I Don't Think We Feel The Pressure', Says Pakistan Captain Babar Azam

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Shares A Light-Hearted Moment With Shadab Khan And Catches Up With...

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Shares A Light-Hearted Moment With Shadab Khan And Catches Up With...

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Catches Up With Babar Azam And Imam-Ul-Haq Ahead Of Marquee Contest...

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Catches Up With Babar Azam And Imam-Ul-Haq Ahead Of Marquee Contest...