IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Have The Weather Conditions Improved In Kandy? Here’s What The Latest Reports Say

Renowned sports presenter Jatin Sapru has painted a highly optimistic picture regarding weather conditions for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023. While Sapru admitted that the weather has been overcast for the last four days, but there only passing showers, which are unlikely to cause any stoppage in the game.

In a short clip uploaded on his Instagram handle, Sapru revealed that most spell of rains will only be short-lived and are unlikely to cause any long delay or wash the game out. He also underlined that the forecast is completely clear after 6'0 clock in the evening, strongly hinting that a full game is on the cards.

Pakistan will head to the marquee clash high on confidence despite trailing in the head-to-head contest against India in the Asia Cup ODIs. Pakistan, also the No. 1 side in ODIs, steamrolled Nepal by a jaw-dropping 238 runs in Multan to open their Asia Cup campaign in style.

Rohit Sharma wary of Pakistan team:

In the presser addressed on Friday by Team India captain Rohit Sharma, the right-handed batter said it is no mean feat by Pakistan to become the number-one ranked side in ODIs and knows India must be at their best to defeat them.

"They’re a very good team. Over the last few years, they’ve done really well. Whether it’s T20 or ODIs, no team becomes number one just like that. There’s hard work behind that and I’m sure this Pakistan team has done that. They look like a unit and have been playing good cricket. So it will be a challenge for us to play and perform against this side."

Meanwhile, Pakistan have announced an unchanged XI for the crucial clash.

