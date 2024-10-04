 IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live: New Zealand Win Toss And Opt To Bat In Dubai
The live coverage of India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
Updates:

7:03 pm: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has won the toss and chose to bat first in Dubai.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

New Zealand playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand on October 4th, Friday, against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. Starting as one of the favourites, the Women in Blue will hope to deliver as per expectations and start on a winning note.

India haven't played a T20I series since the fateful night of the Asia Cup 2024 final when an underdog Sri Lankan side emerged victorious against all odds. However, they registered convincing victories over South Africa and the West Indies in the warm-up matches, thereby sending a warning shot to New Zealand.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have been out of form, evident by Australia's 3-0 series sweep over them recently. The White Ferns beat South Africa comprehensively in the warm-up fixture, but lost to England.

Due to the presence of heavy dew later in the night, toss is set to play a significant role.

