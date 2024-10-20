IND vs NZ: Washington Sundar Added To Team India's Squad For 2nd & 3rd Test

Washington Sundar. |

Team India have included spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar in their squad for the decisive 2nd Test against New Zealand, beginning on October 24 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune. However, his chances of playing will depend upon the conditions, but India are unlikely to go in with the same line-up for the second Test.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer made his Test debut during the Australia tour in 2020-21 in the Brisbane clash, hitting a crucial half-century in the first innings, followed by a cameo in the second. Sundar also picked up four wickets to go with. However, he last played a Test in March 2021 and hasn't got an opportunity despite scoring 96 in his most recent red-ball game for India.

However, a marathon knock of 152 for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy fixture has thrown him back into contention. The off-spinner has also taken a couple of wickets.

India's squad for 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

"I'm very happy with the kind of opportunity I got" - Washington Sundar

Following his 269-ball 152, Sundar stated that he is glad to have been handed the opportunity to bat at No.3. The southpaw wishes to fulfil any need the team has of him and stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It was a decision by the management, and I am grateful for the opportunity. I knew it was going to be a good opportunity for me to bat at No. 3 and I am glad I was able to contribute. definitely consider myself a top-order batter. I'm very happy with the kind of opportunity I got, to bat at No. 3. For me, one thing is very important - I need to be able to do whatever the team demands."

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and co. will look to bounce back from the eight-wicket hammering from New Zealand in Bengaluru.