IND VS NZ T20 WC26 Final: Caution Advised For Fans Amid Scorching Heat - Check Night Temperatures In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is gearing up for a historic final with India set to face off against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Indian fans have arrived in huge numbers in the Gujarat city and have been greeted with scorching heat. Temperatures have soared in excess of 40 when the gates opened at 3:30 PM, with consistently high temperatures throughout the night.

According to weather forecasts, temperatures in Ahmedabad are expected to remain high during the day, touching around 36–38°C, while the temperature during the night is likely to hover between 26–28°C. The dry heat combined with large crowds could make conditions uncomfortable for fans attending the match.

As per Accuweather, "fans should advise caution if outside for extended hours."

The excitement is over the roof as India gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand. With the Narendra Modi Stadium set to be a full house on Sunday, fans were seen making their way to their stadium more than 4 hours before the summit clash. Fans will be treated to the ICC T20 WC26 Closing Ceremony at 5:30 PM, with the toss to follow at 6:30 PM IST.

Meaning fans will be under the for at least a couple of hours even before the match kicks off on Sunday.

The final, scheduled for March 8, 2026, will see the India national cricket team take on the New Zealand national cricket team for the coveted trophy. The match carries huge significance, not only because it is a World Cup final but also because it is being played in the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity of around 132,000 spectators.