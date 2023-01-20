e-Paper Get App
IND vs NZ: India penalised 60% match fee for slow over-rate in the 1st ODI against New Zealand

India were handed a hefty fine for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Hyderabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
The Indian team were handed a hefty fine of 60% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

India were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision the ICC announced on thier website.

Law on slow overrate

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

There was no formal hearing. Indian captain Rohit Sharma, accepted the offence levelled by the on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, third umpire K N Ananthapadmanabhan and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal.

India pulled off a dramatic last over victory as Michael Bracewell's valiant effort almost took the Kiwis home after being down and out at one stage. The sides will face each other next at Raipur on January 21.

