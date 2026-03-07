IND Vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs New Zealand On TV And Online | X

Ahmedabad, March 7: India will face New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is guaranteed to be a high-voltage action-packed final as both teams seem to be in excellent form and the fans expect a nail-biting game. The match is expected to draw massive crowd, with lakhs of fans likely to be present at the stadium and millions of cricketing fans watching the game across the world.

India will be aiming to create history tomorrow. If Suryakumar Yadav-led side wins the final, India could become the first team to win the T20 World Cup three times and also the first defending champion to successfully retain the title.

Where To Watch The Final

Indian fans can watch the India vs New Zealand Final live on Star Sports Network channels on television.

The India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, allowing viewers to watch the game on mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

India Reach Final After Thrilling Win

India reached the final after a close margin of seven-run victory over England in the semi-final. England's Jacob Bethell played a brilliant innings and scored a century and kept his team alive in the contest. However, India held their nerve in the final overs.

Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding spell in the death overs and helped India seal the win. His calm and accurate bowling under pressure proved to be the turning point of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav on Final Pressure

India captain Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the final will bring pressure but said that the team is ready for the challenge.

He said that there will naturally be nerves while playing such an important match at home, but the players and support staff are excited about the opportunity. Suryakumar also praised Bumrah's performance in the semi-final and said that the fast bowler once again showed that his ability to deliver in big moments.

New Zealand Enter Final With Confidence

New Zealand reached the final with a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa in the other semi-final. Finn Allen was the star of the match, scoring a stunning century in just 33 balls.

Allen said that the team is full of confidence going into the final and believes New Zealand can beat any side if they play their best cricket. The Blackcaps' top order, including Tim Seifert and Allen, has been in excellent form throughout the tournament.

With both teams in strong form, the final in Ahmedabad is expected to be an exciting contest as India and New Zealand battle for the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 title.