IND Vs NZ Final: Massive Rush Of Fans In Blue Jerseys Cheer For Team India At Ahmedabad Metro Station | VIDEO

Massive Rush Of Fans In Blue Jerseys Cheer For Team India At Ahmedabad Metro Station | X

Ahmedabad, March 8: A massive rush of Indian Cricket Team fans was spotted at the Ahmedabad Metro Station on Sunday as thousands of supporters made their way to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the highly anticipated India v New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Long queues of fans was seen trying to board the metro train to reach their destination in Indian jerseys.

Cheering For Team India

The entire metro station was seen flooded with fans in blue jersey on their way to the stadium for the historic clash. The Indian fans were seen at the metro station in huge numbers and they were seen in a viral video chanting slogans and cheering for Team India, they were seen shouting, "India, India" and showing their full support to Indian team ahead of the final against New Zealand.

Electric Atmosphere In The City

The viral video shows that the atmosphere around the metro station was electric and the fans were seen singing and waving Indian flags and they were also seen capturing the moment on their phones. The fans are very excited to watch India play the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium and this has created a buzz across Ahmedabad.

Fans Make Their Way to the Stadium

With the final expected to draw a packed crowd at the India's largest cricket stadium, the metro has become one of the main transport options for fans travelling to the venue. The streets and roads of Ahmedabad are witnessing heavy traffic as fans are approaching the stadium.

India is facing New Zealand in the high-intensity ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final. Indian team must create history to defeat New Zealand in the final and lift the trophy. However, the records favour New Zealand as India has never been able to beat New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup history.