IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Takes A Drink From New Zealand 12th Man Will Young During Break; Watch

Cricket is a gentleman's game and it was on show at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday when New Zealand 12th man Will Young gave water to India batter Virat Kohli during the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The incident took place in the 30th over when Kohli walked up to the New Zealand players who had huddled up during the drinks break.

Kohli went up to Young and asked for a bottle of water, the Kiwi cricketer promptly handed it over to the former India skipper.

India and New Zealand players share very good relations on and off the field. Kohli and Williamson are close friends while quite a few are teammates in the Indian Premier League.

India in a commanding position at Wankhede

India were cruising at 214 for 1 in 30 overs at the time of the second drinks break. Kohli was batting on 65 at the time along with Shreyas Iyer on 21*.

This happened after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start once again with the Hitman going all guns blazing in the first powerplay.

Rohit smashed 47 off 29 balls before getting out to Tim Southee while Gill had to retire hurt on 79* after suffering from cramps in the Mumbai heat. Gill can come out to bat again if required.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)