IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'The Bowling Will Be Cherished For Generations To Come,' PM Modi Hails Mohd Shami's 7-Wicket Haul

PM Modi Hails Mohd Shami's 7-Wicket Haul | Twitter

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami over his stellar performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mohammed Shami claimed seven wickets in a close competition between India and New Zealand in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Team India became the first team to qualify for the final in the current edition of the World Cup.

Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too.



The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come.



Well played Shami! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2023

'Well played Shami!'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official social media account and praised Mohammed Shami. He said, "Today’s Semi Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by Mohammed Shami in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!"

What a Shami-final!!!!!!

Well done India for a superb batting display and a spectacular bowling performance to get into the final. 😊😊😊#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/XtqZWQvcJT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

Mohammed Shami shattered many records today

Mohammed Shami became the fastest bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI World Cups. Mohammed Shami achieved the feat after dismissing Kane Williamson who was looking dangerous.

Mohammed Shami's seven-wicket haul in the game helped Team India to beat New Zealand in the semi-final and also helped Team India to qualify for the final. Mohammed Shami also won the Man of the Match award for his performance in the match.

Highest wicket by an Indian bowler in World Cup game

Mohammed Shami's seven wicket in the game against New Zealand is the highest ever taken by an Indian bowler in a World Cup game. He shattered Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single World Cup edition.

He also broke Mitchell Starc for most five-wicket hauls in a single edition of the World Cup. This was Shami's fourth 5-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Team India became the first team to qualify for the finals

The final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). Team India became the first team to qualify for the finals.

The other team to qualify for the final will be decided tomorrow in the second semi-final which will be held between Australia and South Africa.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)