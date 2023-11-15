 IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: India Opener Shubman Gill Struggles In Mumbai Heat, Retires Hurt After Quickfire 79
IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: India Opener Shubman Gill Struggles In Mumbai Heat, Retires Hurt After Quickfire 79

Shubman Gill had to be taken off the field in the 23rd over when he was batting superbly on 79 off 65 balls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

India suffered a massive blow in their ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand as opener Shubman Gill had to retire hurt after struggling with cramps in the sapping Mumbai heat at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Gill had to be taken off the field in the 23rd over when he was batting superbly on 79 off 65 balls. The 23-year-old can come back to bat again if he is feeling fit enough.

India's score was 164 for 2 in 22.4 overs when Gill limped off the field and Shreyas Iyer joined Virat Kohli in the middle.

More details to follow...

