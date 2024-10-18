IND vs NZ, Bengaluru Test Day 3 Live: Pant To Not Keep Wickets, New Zealand Look To Pile More Misery On Team India

Rachin Ravindran and Daryll Mitchell will look to add misery on Team India | Image: BCCI

9:16 AM: Update: Rishabh Pant misses Day 3, Dhruv Jurel will continue to stand behind the stumps

Team India will be looking to turn things around on Day 3 after a miserable outing on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Chinnaswamy stadium. After Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand bowlers ripped through the Indian batting lineup.

5 of the 8 Indian batters couldn’t even open their account with Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin all going back to the hut. Rishabh Pant top scored for the side with 20. For New Zealand Matt Henry and William ORourke were brilliant with the ball as they bowled out India to their lowest total in a home Test.

Not only was this India's lowest score at home, this is also the least runs that any team has scored in a Test innings in Asia. The previous lowest in Asia was 53 all out by West Indies against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1986 and Pakistan against Australia in Sharjah in 2002.



New Zealand were 180/3 at stumps with Devon Conway scoring 91 before being dismissed by Ashwin. The onus will be on well-set Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to take the score further and add more misery on Indian bowlers