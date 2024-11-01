IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer

Image: X

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out on the third test match in Mumbai due to Viral illness. The BCCI took to social media to provide and update on Bumrah's condition. They said, "Mr Jasprit Bumrah has not fully recovered from his viral illness. He was unavailable for selection for the third Test in Mumbai." . Mohammad Siraj was named as Bumrah's replacement for the final test.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leaving Bumrah, Team India has not made change to their playing XI with KL Rahul once again warming the bench. Sarfaraz continues to take his place in the middle and will be hoping to score big runs on his home ground.

Earlier the news of Bumrah potentially missing the match came shortly after head coach Gautam Gambhir stated that all players were available for selection, downplaying concerns about Bumrah not bowling during practice. He had said,"I think he [Bumrah] is just done his preparations. I think we know how the weather is in Mumbai, so obviously he needs to conserve his energy as well. So he's done his bowling, he's prepared really well, and he's fine. That's why he's a senior player, he knows how much he needs to prepare for the Test match,"

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be without Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee for this match. Tom Latham confirmed Ish Sodhi's return to replace Mitchell Santner who is out due to a side strain, with Matt Henry back for Tim Southee.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test playing XI

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj