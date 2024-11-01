 IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer

Bumrah played the first two matches of the three match test series

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out on the third test match in Mumbai due to Viral illness. The BCCI took to social media to provide and update on Bumrah's condition. They said, "Mr Jasprit Bumrah has not fully recovered from his viral illness. He was unavailable for selection for the third Test in Mumbai." . Mohammad Siraj was named as Bumrah's replacement for the final test.

Leaving Bumrah, Team India has not made change to their playing XI with KL Rahul once again warming the bench. Sarfaraz continues to take his place in the middle and will be hoping to score big runs on his home ground.

Earlier the news of Bumrah potentially missing the match came shortly after head coach Gautam Gambhir stated that all players were available for selection, downplaying concerns about Bumrah not bowling during practice. He had said,"I think he [Bumrah] is just done his preparations. I think we know how the weather is in Mumbai, so obviously he needs to conserve his energy as well. So he's done his bowling, he's prepared really well, and he's fine. That's why he's a senior player, he knows how much he needs to prepare for the Test match," 

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be without Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee for this match. Tom Latham confirmed Ish Sodhi's return to replace Mitchell Santner who is out due to a side strain, with Matt Henry back for Tim Southee.

FPJ Shorts
IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9
IBPS SO 2024 Prelims Admit Card OUT Now, Exam Scheduled For November 9
LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62
LPG Cylinder Price Rises On Diwali; Oil Companies Increase Rate By ₹62
'Perfect Spot For Me': Rohit Sharma On Being The Fourth Highest Earner For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Retention List
'Perfect Spot For Me': Rohit Sharma On Being The Fourth Highest Earner For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Retention List
BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In Haryana
BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In Haryana

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test playing XI

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 Live: New Zealand Wins Toss And Elect To Bat In Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah...

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 Live: New Zealand Wins Toss And Elect To Bat In Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah...

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unwell, BCCI Provides Health Update On the Star Pacer

Video: Mumbai Indians' Stars Sign Contracts To Be Retained Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Video: Mumbai Indians' Stars Sign Contracts To Be Retained Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli To Become Costliest Retained Player, Rinku Singh Gets...

IPL 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Pips Virat Kohli To Become Costliest Retained Player, Rinku Singh Gets...

IPL 2025 Retentions Live: MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Retained By CSK & RCB; No Rishabh Pant For Delhi...

IPL 2025 Retentions Live: MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli Retained By CSK & RCB; No Rishabh Pant For Delhi...