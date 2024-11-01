IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 Live: New Zealand Wins Toss And Elect To Bat In Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah Rested

Image: X

Update

TOSS: New Zealand Wins toss, elct to bat

This is some big news coming ahead of the Wankhede test. As per report, Jasprit Bumrah will likely miss the series' third and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Bumrah was with the team when they began training at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, but all he did were some light fitness work and some fielding drills. He did not bowl during either of the training sessions .

Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Mumbai Test between India and New Zealand. Team India are looking to avoid series whitewash, while New Zealand want to make history after wins in Pune and Bengaluru

Preview

India has lots to play for against New Zealand having already lost the three-match test series. After losing the tests in Pune and Bengaluru Rohit Sharma and co are looking to avoid whitewash by winning the Mumbai test.

After losing the first two tests, team India needs four wins in the remaining six Tests, including the Wankhede Test, to stay in the fray for a spot in the World Test Championship final. India lost the second Test on a turner. They have now asked for one that would turn even more at the Wankhede Stadium. Let's face it, the real reason why India couldn't win in Pune was that their two premier spinners failed to fire. However things are different this time around and with WTC points at stake, it's time for Ashwin and Jadeja to finally come to the party