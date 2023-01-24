IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Devon Conway scores 3rd hundred to break New Zealand's 23-year-old drought in India

Devon Conway notched up a splendid 100-ball 138 to break a 23-year-old drought for the Kiwi openers against India during the 3rd ODI at Indore on Tuesday. Conway brought up his ton in 71 balls—his third in the 50-over format—as he led the Kiwis fight in chase of a mammoth 386 to win. With the milestone, Conway become only the second Kiwis opener to reach a three-figure mark against India in India, the last batsman do so was Kiwi batting great Nathan Astle. The right-handed batsman scored four tons in India with last one coming in 1999.

Nathan Astle in 1995

Nathan Astle in 1996

Nathan Astle in 1997

Nathan Astle in 1999

Devon Conway in 2023



After 23 Years NZ Opener Scored hundred against India in India#INDvNZ — Trendy Cricket (@Trendy_Cricket) January 24, 2023

Earlier, fantastic centuries by Shubman Gill (112 off 78) and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) along with Hardik Pandya's vital fifty (54 off 38) powered India to a massive 385-9 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand. Gill and Rohit put on an excellent exhibition of batting by hitting sixes and boundaries all around the park, stitching a stand of 212 runs for the opening wicket. The likes of Virat Kohli (36), Ishan Kishan (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (14) got starts but couldn't convert them to big scores, otherwise, India could have scored even more.er-play.

