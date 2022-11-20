IND vs NZ 2nd T20: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Mount Maunganui: Bhuvneshwar Kumar faces an arduous challenge of remaining relevant in shortest format as a young Indian team, seeking some game time, is expected to face tough resistance from New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

The series-opener in Wellington was abandoned due to inclement weather and the Indian players must be itching to get onto the park which, inarguably, has the most scenic backdrop.

Ironically, the region where the ground is located is known as 'Bay of Plenty' and Indian cricket at this point has plenty to ponder as far as its approach in T20 format is concerned.

While the Sky Stadium was shorter in terms of dimensions, the Indian team will have to make adjustments as the 'Bay Oval' ground has bigger side boundaries and is an open ground unlike Wellington.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Devon Cinway, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewll, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

When: November 20

Where to Watch: Doordarshan

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime video app

Timing: 12:00 pm IST onwards