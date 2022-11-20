e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ 2nd T20: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

The series-opener in Wellington was abandoned due to inclement weather

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 03:03 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mount Maunganui: Bhuvneshwar Kumar faces an arduous challenge of remaining relevant in shortest format as a young Indian team, seeking some game time, is expected to face tough resistance from New Zealand in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

The series-opener in Wellington was abandoned due to inclement weather and the Indian players must be itching to get onto the park which, inarguably, has the most scenic backdrop.

Ironically, the region where the ground is located is known as 'Bay of Plenty' and Indian cricket at this point has plenty to ponder as far as its approach in T20 format is concerned.

While the Sky Stadium was shorter in terms of dimensions, the Indian team will have to make adjustments as the 'Bay Oval' ground has bigger side boundaries and is an open ground unlike Wellington.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vc and wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Devon Cinway, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewll, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

When: November 20

Where to Watch: Doordarshan

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime video app

Timing: 12:00 pm IST onwards

Read Also
'Main boys are not here, but...': Hardik Pandya on captaining young team ahead of limited-overs...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Horse racing: Augustus Caesar best bet for the feature

Horse racing: Augustus Caesar best bet for the feature

Sports Ministry's TOPS approves foreign training camps for 4 Olympic champions including Neeraj...

Sports Ministry's TOPS approves foreign training camps for 4 Olympic champions including Neeraj...

TT: Manika Batra scripts history, becomes first Indian female paddler to win a medal at Asian Cup

TT: Manika Batra scripts history, becomes first Indian female paddler to win a medal at Asian Cup

Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract after 'no respect' for manager...

Manchester United looking to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract after 'no respect' for manager...