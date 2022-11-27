IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Match abandoned due to rain

The second ODI match between India and New Zealand has been called off due to rain at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

India were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs when the rain interrupted the play to see the game eventually being abandoned .

The match was earlier reduced to 29-overs-per-side due to rain, but the next stoppage forced the contest to be abadoned. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the game.