IND vs NZ 1st Test: BCCI Gives Medical Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury, Dhruv Jurel Takes Place Behind Stumps

Team India's second-choice wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel took the field on Day 3 due to the absence of Rishabh Pant. BCCI confirmed that Pant will not be keeping wickets. The tweet further said that the medical team is monitoring his progress. The reason behind Pant's absence is the injury he suffered on Day 2 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test on Thursday. Pant left the field after being struck on the knee while keeping.

How did Rishabh Pant get injured?

The incident occurred in the evening session when Ravindra Jadeja bowled a flatter delivery that Devon Conway missed while advancing down the wicket. Pant, unable to collect the ball cleanly, was hit on his right knee and fell in visible pain. The physio attended to him, and after a brief stoppage, Pant was taken off the field.

During the press conference, Rohit Sharma provided an update on Pant's injury stating, "Unfortunately, the knee. The ball went and hit straight on his knee cap, the leg which he had surgery on. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it. The muscles are bit tender at this point of time. It's a precautionary measure,"

"We don't want to take any risks. Rishabh did not want to take a risk. He has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover, and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," Rohit added.

Pant's is a crucial part of Team India since he brings the X factor to the side. Pant's availability in the current and future Tests is crucial for Team India considering the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia where the wicketkeeper-batter could prove to be a vital.