IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Match abandoned due to rain at Wellington

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Match abandoned due to rain at Wellington

Both teams will move to Mount Maunganui for Sunday's second T20I of the three-match series.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
Wellington: The first game of the three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand officially has been abandoned due to heavy rain at Sky Stadium in Wellington without a single ball being bowled on Friday.

India's tour of New Zealand starts with a washout, with both teams eager to move on from their World Cup exits. Both teams will move to Mount Maunganui for Sunday's second T20I of the three-match series.

The play was eventually called off just after 20:51 (Local Time). Following the three-match T20I series, New Zealand and India will be squaring off against each other for a three-match ODI series, starting from November 25. The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and India will be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday while the 3rd T20I will take place on Tuesday at Mclean Park, Napier.

There was approx a 90 per cent of chance at 7 PM Wellington Time that the match was scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST. The rain gets significantly increased as the day progressed and left no option for the umpires to call off the match.

Team India were hoping to put the disappointment of their departure from the T20 World Cup behind them against New Zealand in the first of three T20 Internationals on Friday. Like India, New Zealand too were eliminated in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after bagging the top spot in their group.

NZ vs IND: INDIA tour of NZ Squads, Schedule, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 5 things to keep in mind ahead of your visit to Qatar

Female fans prohibited from wearing revealing clothes during FIFA WC, told to 'keep shoulders &...

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Portugal, Spain warm up with wins

‘Everything's possible’: Cristiano Ronaldo on playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG in January

'Why you need that many breaks': Ravi Shastri on head coach Rahul Dravid being rested for NZ vs Ind...

