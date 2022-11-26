e-Paper Get App
IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Washington Sundar pulls off an outrageous scoop shot, watch viral video

Washington Sundar scored an outrageous scoop shot in the first ODI of the 3-match series against New Zealand. The video went viral on social media.

The influence of Suryakumar Yadav seems to be rubbing off on his fellow teammates, this time it was all-rounder Washinton Sundar.

Facing Matt Henry in the 49th over, Sundar hit the 360 scoop shot, shifting his stance well outside the off to scoop the ball over fine leg for an outrageous six. Fans went ballistic over Sundar's ability to hit such an unconventional shot.

Sundar's quick cameo helped India to competitive total of 306 runs on the board. In just 16 balls that he faced, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer scored 37 runs, courtesy of 3 fours and 3 sixes. 

New Zealand however made easy work of India's mediocre bowling as Kane Williamson and Tom Latham put on 221 runs for the fourth wicket partnership to take New Zealand home with 2 overs to spare.

