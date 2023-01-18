IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat against Kiwis; Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan return

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against NZ 1st ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday. India included all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan while Hardik Pandya returned too. Shreyas Iyer misses out with a back injury while KL Rahul is unavailable for the series.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma said: "The pitch looks a good, though a little dry. We want to make sure we want to bowl under lights and defend score. We did well against Sri Lanka, but this is a different challenge. Important for us to keep the momentum going. The spirit in the team is really good. Three changes. Hardik is back, Shardul is back. SKY and Ishan are playing as well."

