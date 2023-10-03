IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss As Teams Look To Finetune Plans Ahead Of Main Draw

India and Netherlands. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Still cloudy in Kerala and more rain expected later in the day

Speaking of The Dutch, they can be a pesky opponent and can take any opposition to their limits, based on their performances in the last 18 months

Rain has stopped. Update expected at 3 pm

India are arguably the most in-form team heading into the World Cup, but it will be interesting to see how they are if both warm-up matches are abandoned

Hello from Thiruvananthapuram 👋



Toss for the warm-up match between India and Netherlands has been delayed due to rain 🌧️



Stay tuned for further updates.

With delay in Thiruvananthapurm as the same in Guwahati, fans can tune into Australia vs Pakistan in Hyderabad as the former chose to bat first

Rain delays toss in Kerala

England and New Zealand churned out wins over Bangladesh and South Africa, respectively in the practice matches on Monday

However, rain is yet again likely to play spoilsport in Thiruvananthapuram

It's the final chance for both sides to iron out any chinks in their armoury before the main draw gets underway on Thursday. India and Netherlands had their first practice fixtures washed out but the latter did get some hit out