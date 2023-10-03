 IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss As Teams Look To Finetune Plans Ahead Of Main Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss As Teams Look To Finetune Plans Ahead Of Main Draw
Live Updates

IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss As Teams Look To Finetune Plans Ahead Of Main Draw

Live updates and scores: India and Netherlands lock horns in the 2nd and final warm-up match before the 2023 World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
India and Netherlands. | (Image Credits: Twitter)
03 October 2023 03:06 PM IST

Still cloudy in Kerala and more rain expected later in the day

03 October 2023 03:06 PM IST

Speaking of The Dutch, they can be a pesky opponent and can take any opposition to their limits, based on their performances in the last 18 months

03 October 2023 03:06 PM IST

Rain has stopped. Update expected at 3 pm

03 October 2023 03:06 PM IST

India are arguably the most in-form team heading into the World Cup, but it will be interesting to see how they are if both warm-up matches are abandoned

03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST
03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST

With delay in Thiruvananthapurm as the same in Guwahati, fans can tune into Australia vs Pakistan in Hyderabad as the former chose to bat first

03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST

Rain delays toss in Kerala

03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST
03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST

England and New Zealand churned out wins over Bangladesh and South Africa, respectively in the practice matches on Monday

03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST

However, rain is yet again likely to play spoilsport in Thiruvananthapuram

03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST
03 October 2023 01:52 PM IST

It's the final chance for both sides to iron out any chinks in their armoury before the main draw gets underway on Thursday. India and Netherlands had their first practice fixtures washed out but the latter did get some hit out

03 October 2023 12:41 PM IST

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 2nd and final warm-up match of India vs Netherlands at Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Butter Chicken Or Gulab Jamun? Australian Cricket Stars Name Their Favourite Indian Food (WATCH)

Butter Chicken Or Gulab Jamun? Australian Cricket Stars Name Their Favourite Indian Food (WATCH)

ICC World Cup 2023: 'They Could Lose That', Says Nasser Hussain Ahead Of Pakistan's Opening Clash

ICC World Cup 2023: 'They Could Lose That', Says Nasser Hussain Ahead Of Pakistan's Opening Clash

IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss As Teams Look To Finetune...

IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss As Teams Look To Finetune...

MS Dhoni Sports New Haircut, Aalim Hakim Shares Photos On Instagram

MS Dhoni Sports New Haircut, Aalim Hakim Shares Photos On Instagram

ICC World Cup 2023: Top-Ranked Batter From Every Team

ICC World Cup 2023: Top-Ranked Batter From Every Team