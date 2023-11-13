IND vs NED, CWC 2023: 'I Was Trying To Study Him, Even On The Bus': Teja Nidamanuru On Kuldeep Yadav

Teja Nidamanuru and Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Netherlands cricketer Teja Nidamanuru disclosed that he was trying to assess and study Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav even on the bus as the Dutch team made their way to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Men in Blue in the World Cup.

Nidamanuru on Diwali produced fireworks as he struck six maximums as the Netherlands ended the World Cup campaign with a 160-run defeat. After the game, the right-handed batter talked about the strategy that he used to face the Chinaman spinner.

"We try to be diligent and have a look at our packages in terms of analysis. Kuldeep is world class and has taken a lot of wickets. I was trying to study him, even on the bus on our way into the ground," Nidamanuru said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I was trying to pick his wrong 'un, watch videos of his wrist, try to see what you can see. With [good] intent and positivity, when it comes off in your favour, it's great. But it's the work that goes into the lead-up to [the execution of the shot] which is nice," Nidamanuru added.

"We tried to prepare as well as we can" - Teja Nidamanuru

Nidamanuru is also a management professional and talked about the areas where the Netherlands team lagged behind the unbeaten Indian team. He asserted that the Dutch team prepared well buy couldn't execute it just like the Indian team.

"We tried to prepare as well as we can, but obviously the level of cricket they [India] are playing at in terms of the execution they have, that's where we have come up short. Our skill, the manoeuvrability of the ball, turning over of strike, the boundary striking in the middle stage - all of it probably doesn't match up," Nidamanuru said.

Due to their net run-rate, the Dutch have also missed out on the 2025 Champions Trophy.

