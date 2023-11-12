IND vs NED, CWC 2023: All You Need To Know About The Contest

Rohit Sharma and Scott Edwards. | (Credits: Twitter)

The final league match of the 2023 World Cup will take place between India and the Netherlands, hosted by the picturesque Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Team India will start as overwhelming favourites as they look to close out the league stage of the 2023 World Cup undefeated.

With Pakistan knocked out of the tournament on November 11th, Sunday, the semi-final between India and New Zealand was confirmed. Despite facing a modest Netherlands side, Team India coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that they will rest none of the players and that they want all of them in the rhythm.

While the Dutch are highly unlikely to beat the home side, they haven't ceased to create upsets, defeating South Africa and Bangladesh comfortably. The likes of Paul van Meekeren, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, and Logan van Beek have shown enough promise and could do something special.

Squad for India and Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup:

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

When and Where to watch India vs Netherlands?

The live streaming of the fixture will be on Disney+ Hotstar, while the live telecast takes place on Star Sports.

India and Netherlands have played only two ODIs thus far and the former has won both.

