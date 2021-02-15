Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Mohammad Siraj celebrates R Ashwin's ton

The pitch had been called a mine-field. And R Ashwin had walked into bat with India on 106-6 in their second innings against England at Chennai during the second Test. They weren’t in any real spot of bother and were already 301 runs ahead.

However, there was a statement to be made about the pitch not being poor. And Ashwin took it upon himself to prove that. He not only added 96-runs for the seventh wicket, but also went ahead to hit his fifth Test ton.

The ton came in 135-balls. The celebration was on expected lines, helmet off, fist pumped and bat raised. But what came a surprise to many was the manner in which his batting partner, Mohammad Siraj celebrated.