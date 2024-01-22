 IND vs ENG: 'Would Be A Big Mistake If The Pitches Spin Hugely From Ball One', Warns Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan has warned India against preparing rank turners for the upcoming Test series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Michael Vaughan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has warned Team India's management against preparing rank turners in the upcoming five-Test series. The 2005-Ashes winning captain feels England will bowl India out as spinners like Jack Leach will be in the game from ball one.

Leach, who has 35 Tests under his belt, remains England's most experienced spinner on the tour. Rehan Ahmed's solitary Test came against Pakistan in December 2022, while Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir are uncapped. By contrast, India have the biggest match-winners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as they have taken over 600 wickets.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote:

"I think it would be a big mistake if the pitches spin hugely from ball one of the series. Spinning pitches bring Jack Leach and the young spinners England have selected into the game. Is Leach a better spinner than Jadeja? No. But if you give him a turning pitch, and England bat first, he will be right in the game."

If the pitches are flatter, India will score thousands - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan further stated that the hosts have the batters and bowlers to get the better of England if the pitches are relatively docile.

"Equally, when the ball spins big, I think India’s batting can be vulnerable, and England will bowl them out. If the pitches are flatter, India will score thousands, and also have the bowlers to work England out."

The opening Test begins on January 25th in Hyderabad, with the other venues being Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

