IND Vs ENG Women T20 WC: England beat India by 11 runs, Ghosh's heroic fight goes in vain

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
England held their nerves to beat India by 11 runs in a Group B match at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. Chasing a target of 152, India were restricted to 140/5 in 20 overs. In the chase, Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 52-run knock, while Richa Ghosh hit an unbeaten 47. Earlier, Renuka Thakur bagged a five-for as India restricted England to 151/7. Renuka dismissed Danni Wyatt (0), Alice Capsey (3) and Sophie Dunkley (10), respectively, inside the powerplay. She then dismissed Amy Jones (40) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) off consecutive deliveries in the final over to peg back England.

