IND Vs ENG Women T20 WC: England beat India by 11 runs, Ghosh's heroic fight goes in vain

England held their nerves to beat India by 11 runs in a Group B match at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. Chasing a target of 152, India were restricted to 140/5 in 20 overs. In the chase, Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a 52-run knock, while Richa Ghosh hit an unbeaten 47. Earlier, Renuka Thakur bagged a five-for as India restricted England to 151/7. Renuka dismissed Danni Wyatt (0), Alice Capsey (3) and Sophie Dunkley (10), respectively, inside the powerplay. She then dismissed Amy Jones (40) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) off consecutive deliveries in the final over to peg back England.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)