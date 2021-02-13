Ind vs Eng: VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer welcome return of fans in 2nd Test

New Delhi: Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Wasim Jaffer on Saturday welcomed the return of spectators to the stadium as the second Test between India and England is being played with 50 per cent spectators at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This is the first time in over a year where fans in India were allowed in an international match with limited capacity.

India will look to bounce back in front of the home crowd after trailing by 0-1 in the four-match series.