IND vs ENG: Team India To Consider Ishan Kishan As Specialist Wicketkeeper For England Test Series, Claims Report

Team India management is likely to consider Ishan Kishan as 'specialist' wicketkeeper for the upcoming the five-match Test series against England, slated to take place on January 25.

Ishan, who is currently on break from cricket, is expected to make his availability for the Test series against visiting Ben Stokes-led England team. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batter made his Test debut for Team India against England in Ahmedabad in 2021. He played only two matches in whites and scored 78 runs across three innings, with highest being 52*.

Ishan Kishan in consideration to be India's wicketkeeper for the Test series against England.



- KL Rahul set to play as a specialist batter. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/IhbHkf2zAX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

Ishan Kishan was in the news after he withdrew from India's tour of South Africa due to mental fatigue. There were reports of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer not being included India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan due to 'disciplinary actions'.

However, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid dismissed media reports, stating that Ishan asked for rest and hasn't made himself available for the Afghanistan T20I series.

Ishan Kishan to play Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand against Services in Delhi on January 19, adhering to Team India management's policy of playing a domestic cricket before an international return after a long break in order to prove readiness.

KL Rahul to be relieved of wicketkeeping duties

In the upcoming Test series against England, KL Rahul is likely to play sole as a batter because team India management aims to relieve him from dual responsibility of wicketkeeping and batting.

The management wanted Rahul to focus on his batting and undue strain , given the recent surgery on his back.

KL Rahul has been donning the hat of wicketkeeper ever since his return to international cricket after an injury layoff during the Asia Cup last year. He kept the behind the wickets in the World Cup 2023 as well as the recently concluded two-match Test series against South Africa, which ended in draw.

Team India management has advised KL Rahul to take rest and skip Ranji Trophy. Thus, the 31-year-old was not included in the Afghanistan T20I series.