IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Captains Rohit Sharma & Jos Buttler Share Identical Stats Ahead Of Guyana Blockbuster

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and England captain Jos Buttler share identical stats in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. India and England will square off in the semifinal 2 of the tournament at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

The Men in Blue qualified for the semifinal after finishing on top of the Group 1 in Super 8 with consecutive wins against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia. England, on the other, sealed their berth in the knockout by finishing second in Group 2 with wins against co-hosts West Indies and the United States Of America (USA) and a defeat against South Africa.

The semifinal match between India and England will be the repeat of the last edition of the tournament's semifinal, where the Three Lions thrashed the Men in Blue by 10 wickets in Adelaide. Then, England went on to lift the trophy for the second time by defeating Pakistan in the Final in Melbourne.

With all eyes on the semifinal between Team India and England, fascinating yet uncanny stats between skippers Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler emerged on social media. Captains of both teams have mirrored each other's performance, including runs, strike rate, number of balls, number of 50s scored and matches players in this T20 World Cup 2024.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared the stats on his X handle (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, "This is remarkable .. Both captains stats this WC."

This is remarkable .. Both captains stats this WC .. @cricbuzz !! pic.twitter.com/riaOLWvKJP — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

Rohit Sharma picked up his form at the right time when he played a belligerent captain innings of 92 off 41 balls at an impressive rate of 224.39 to help India post a solid total 205/5 against Australia, who fell 25 runs short of achieving 206-run target.

Jos Buttler, on the other hand, were in a completely beast mode as he played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 83 off 38 balls, including 7 sixes and 6 fours and batted at an impressive strike rate of 218.42 to help England chase down a mere 116-run target in 10,3 overs.

Read Also Video: Jos Buttler Smashes 5 Sixes Off Harmeet Singh During USA vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Team India look to avenge their Adelaide horror vs England

After avenging their ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat against Australia in the Super 8, Team India will look to take revenge from England for their 10-wicket thrashing in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide.

The Men in Blue were a win away from securing their Final berth but their hopes were dashed after getting defeated at the hands of the Three Lions in the prestigious tournament.

After posting a total of 168/6, India failed to defend their total as skipper Jos Buttler (80*) and his opening partner Alex Hales (86*) formed a unbeaten 170-run stand to help England seal their berth in the final.

Moreover, India will aim to end their 12-year winless against England in the T20 World Cup. The last time the Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions was in the 2012 edition of the showpiece event.