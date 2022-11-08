Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Captain Rohit Sharma is fit, gets back into nets after injury scare (WATCH)

India vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Captain Rohit Sharma is fit, gets back into nets after injury scare (WATCH) |

Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, suffered a blow to his right forearm during an optional training session on Tuesday at Adelaide Oval, raising serious injury concerns for the team. When Rohit was facing the team's throwdown expert, Raghu, while batting in the nets and going through his routine drills, he was struck by a ball. He instantly appeared to be in some discomfort. While an ice pack was being put to the area, the India skipper took a break and sat on the sides.

The physiotherapist and a few other support staff members attended to him right away. Rohit attempted to bat again in the nets after a little, but he seemed to be in some discomfort and left the session in the middle of it.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. pic.twitter.com/HA4xGJDC51 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

And now Rohit Sharma has left the net without facing another ball and it doesn’t look very good unfortunately #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9wXbqA8qJw — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 8, 2022

Rohit returns to nets

However, after a while, Rohit returned back to the nets and didn't seem flustered by the blow he received on the forearm. And, while he was batting, he looked in good touch. The Indian fans are hoping that Rohit continues this form into the semi-final against England on Wednesday.

India will take on England in the semi-final in the T20 World Cup that is currently going on in Australia. India, England, New Zealand and Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals.