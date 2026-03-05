IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final: Harry Brook Wins Toss, Invites India To Bat First In Wankhede

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and put India into bat at the Wankhede Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. England have replaced Rehan Ahmed with Jamie Overton. The Men in Blue have named the same team, with no changes for the knockout clash.
IND Vs ENG Playing XI
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
India's Road to the semi-final
Group Stage
India vs USA – Win | Mumbai
India vs Namibia – Win | Delhi
India vs Pakistan – Win | Colombo
India vs Netherlands – Win | Ahmedabad
Super 8 Stage
India vs South Africa – Loss| Ahmedabad
India vs Zimbabwe – Win | Chennai
India vs West Indies – Win | Kolkata
Semi-final
India vs England – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai