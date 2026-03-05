 IND VS ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final: Harry Brook Wins Toss, Invites India To Bat First In Wankhede
England captain Harry Brook won the toss and put India into bat at the Wankhede Stadium in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. England have replaced Rehan Ahmed with Jamie Overton. The Men in Blue have named the same team, with no changes for the knockout clash.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav | X | BCCI

IND Vs ENG Playing XI

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

India's Road to the semi-final

Group Stage

India vs USA – Win | Mumbai

India vs Namibia – Win | Delhi

India vs Pakistan – Win | Colombo

India vs Netherlands – Win | Ahmedabad

Super 8 Stage

India vs South Africa – Loss| Ahmedabad

India vs Zimbabwe – Win | Chennai

India vs West Indies – Win | Kolkata

Semi-final

India vs England – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

