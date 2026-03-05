IND VS ENG T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Levels Virat Kohli's Massive Record With Identical Wankhede Masterclass 10 Years Apart

Sanju Samson once again made heads turn with a show of brutal hitting in the IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. The Indian opener smashed a herculean 89 off just 42 balls at the Wankhede Stadium to put Men in Blue on top. Samson's 89 is now the join highest by an Indian in a T20 WC semi-final, matching Virat Kohli's effort against West Indies from 2016.

Samson continued from where left off in a brutal assault on the English attack. The CSK superstar set the ball rolling with a boundary and a six in the first over off Jofra Archer. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, making full use of the conditions on effect. It was his second consecutive half-century having struck 97 in the win over West Indies on Sunday.

Sanju eventually managed 89 off just 42 balls, setting up India for a score in excess of 250. It is the joint highest score by an Indian in a T20 WC semi-final, equalling Virat Kohli's 89 off 47 against West Indies at the Wankhede in 2016.

On that occassion, Kohli had remained unbeaten on 89 off just 47 balls to power India to what seemed like a competitive 192/2 batting first. West Indies however chased it down, with Johnson Charles and Lendl Simmons smashing half-centuries