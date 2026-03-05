 IND VS ENG T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Levels Virat Kohli's Massive Record With Identical Wankhede Masterclass 10 Years Apart
Sanju Samson once again made heads turn with a show of brutal hitting in the IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. The Indian opener smashed a herculean 89 off just 42 balls at the Wankhede Stadium to put Men in Blue on top. Samson's 89 is now the join highest by an Indian in a T20 WC semi-final, matching Virat Kohli's effort against West Indies from 2016.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
article-image

Samson continued from where left off in a brutal assault on the English attack. The CSK superstar set the ball rolling with a boundary and a six in the first over off Jofra Archer. He reached his half-century in just 26 balls, making full use of the conditions on effect. It was his second consecutive half-century having struck 97 in the win over West Indies on Sunday.

Sanju eventually managed 89 off just 42 balls, setting up India for a score in excess of 250. It is the joint highest score by an Indian in a T20 WC semi-final, equalling Virat Kohli's 89 off 47 against West Indies at the Wankhede in 2016.

article-image

On that occassion, Kohli had remained unbeaten on 89 off just 47 balls to power India to what seemed like a competitive 192/2 batting first. West Indies however chased it down, with Johnson Charles and Lendl Simmons smashing half-centuries

