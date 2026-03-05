IND VS ENG T20 WC26: England Must Chase Record 254 Against India At Mumbai's Wankhede To Reach Final

India put on a mammoth 253/7 batting first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. Sanju Samson smashed 89, while Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya all chipped in with valuable cameo. It is the highest score in a T20 WC knockout fixture and England will need to make a record chase at Mumbai's Wankhede to reach the final.

Highest totals in T20 WC

260/6 - SL vs KEN, Johannesburg, 2007

256/4 - IND vs ZIM, Chennai, 2026

254/6 - WI vs ZIM, Mumbai WS, 2026

253/7 - IND vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2026 SF

235/5 - IRE vs OMAN, Colombo SSC, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanju Samson once again made heads turn with a show of brutal hitting in the IND VS ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final on Thursday. The Indian opener smashed a herculean 89 off just 42 balls at the Wankhede Stadium to put Men in Blue on top.

Samson was well supported by Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube, who both struck vital cameos to put India on par for 250. Hardik Pandya struck some lusty blows in the end as the hosts finished at 253/7 batting first in Mumbai's Wankhede.