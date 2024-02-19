IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested For Ranchi Test - Report

Jasprit Bumrah | Twitter/BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the fourth Test of the ongoing Test series against England at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, starting on Friday, February 23.

Bumrah was to be rested for the Rajkot Test but team management wanted to play in order to help India take a series after levelling the series following 106-run win over England in Vizag.

Jasprit Bumrah had a decent outing in India's record-breaking 434-run win over Ben Stokes-led side at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. In the first innings, pace spearhead picked the wicket of Joe Root to finish the figures of 1/54 with an economy rate of 3.60 in 15 overs.

In England's 557-run chase, Bumrah provided a much-needed breakthrough for Team India by trapping Zak Crawley with LBW at stroke lunch and registered the figures of 1/18 with an economy rate of 2.25 in 8 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah to return home

As per the report by CricBuzz, Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to travel with India squad to Ranchi as he will be returning home in Ahmedabad on Monday for a short break before the final match of the series against England.

The decision to rest Bumrah is part of workload management by Team India. The 30-year-old is one of the crucial players for India for major bilateral series and tournaments. Jasprit Bumrah was out of action for almost a year due to back injury and made a comeback in the T20I series against Ireland in August last year.

Jasprit Bumrah played his first Test since 2022 against South Africa in December 2023. Indian pacer was the highest wicket-taker in the two-match series against Proteas, scalping 12 wickets, including a 6-wicket haul, at an average of 12.92 across three innings.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series between India and England, scalping 17 wickets, including a fifer and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 13.65 across six innings.