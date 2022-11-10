Ind vs Eng: Guinness World Records takes a dig at Team India after Men in Blue's exit from T20 World Cup; check out the tweet

ANI

Team India's exit form the T20 World Cup sent social media in frenzy and the major talking point was how the Rohit Sharma-led team capitulated against an agressive England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide on Thursday.

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales created history by smashing the highest opening stand in the T20 World Cup, powering their team to the final with a convincing 10-wicket win over India.

Buttler (80 not out from 49 balls) and Hales (86 not out from 47) made a chase of 169 look like a walk in the park in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 and their combined 170/0 saw records tumble.

The England pair's partnership passed the previous highest opening stand at a Men's T20 World Cup, 152 between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, also made against India, in 2021.

Highlighting the easy with which England won the match, the Guinness World Records' official Twitter handle shared a cheeky post.

"Easiest run chase in history?" the record keeping organisation tweeted.

Easiest run chase in history? 👀#INDvsENG — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 10, 2022

The winning runs took the English duo to an even bigger record. Their combined 170 is now the highest partnership for any wicket at any ICC T20 World Cup.

The record of 166 between Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara had stood for 12 years before Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa surpassed it by two runs against Bangladesh earlier in this tournament. But De Kock and Rossouw's stay at the top lasted just two weeks.