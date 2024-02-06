IND vs ENG: England Will 'Drop The Shoulder And Go Hard At India' In Rajkot Test, Warns Coach Brendon McCullum

England cricket team head coach Brendon McCullum has warned India that his players will "come hard" at them in the Rajkot Test after losing the second match in Vizag last week.

The visitors started their India tour on a flying note as they won the first Test in Hyderabad to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

But the hosts fought back and levelled the series in the next game, thanks to the brilliance of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill among a few others.

10-day break before Rajkot Test

Players from both teams will now enjoy a short 10-day break before they get together to play the third Test from February 15.

The England team will head to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday with their families while the Indian players have also been allowed to go home for a few days before rejoining the squad.

Wounded England eye fightback

"There won’t be a whole lot of training. We have had plenty of training days, two Tests, and this is an opportunity to step away from the heat of the battle. I was talking to Rahul Dravid [India’s head coach] and he said all his boys are shooting home as well.

"Home for us is a little way away so we chose Abu Dhabi and we are going to enjoy the families [joining us]. Then when we get to Rajkot, we drop the shoulder and go hard," McCullum told reporters.

Virat Kohli likely to return from Rajkot Test

India fielded a depleted side in the second Test due to the injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul while Virat Kohli missed the first two games after pulling out due to personal reasons. His wife Anushka Sharma is expecting the couple's second child which is probably why Kohli went back home to Mumbai.

His availability for the third Test remains doubtful but in any case, England will be ready to face Kohli if he plays in Rajkot.

"Virat's one of the greatest players of the game has seen. No doubt it improves this squad. If Virat is coming back... we hope everything is well with his family. We will look forward to that challenge too," McCullum said.

The Jasprit Bumrah threat looms again

The former New Zealand captain also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged 9 wickets in Vizag and used the reverse-swinging old ball to almost single-handedly derail England's chances of winning the Test match.

"We need to come up with some ways to counter that. It won't be a group discussion," said McCullum of Bumrah.

"No doubt he is very good, but we have come up against very good bowlers all through the last 18 months or so and found ways to counter them and that is what we have got to do in this one."