 IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England To Play 3 Spinners & 2 Pacers In Rajkot As Mark Wood Replaces Shoaib Bashir
Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
The England men's cricket team announced its playing XI for the third Test against India with just one change in their lineup. The match will be played in Rajkot from February 15 with the 5-Test series level at 1-1.

England have brought back Mark Wood in their team and left out Shoaib Bashir, which means they will play two pacers and three spinners in the next match.

Special 100 for Ben Stokes

Captain Ben Stokes will be playing his 100th Test in Rajkot, making him the 16th England player to achieve the monumental feat for his country.

Bashir made his England debut in the second Test in Vizag earlier this month and picked 4 wickets (3/138 & 1/58) in the match.

But the England team management led by head coach Brendon McCullum wants to try out a different way to tackle the Indian batters in a bid to take back the series lead at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium.

Rajkot pitch might assist fast bowlers

Their decision also suggests that the pitch in the next match might have something on offer for the fast bowlers even though reports from the ground state that all the grass has been removed from the surface which means that it is expected to be a slow-turner.

Spinners will come into effect from the first session itself to make run-scoring difficult for the batters on the flat pitch.

Notably, the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Vizag produced thrilling encounters lasting four days thanks to the sporting surfaces dished out by the pitch curators. Expectations will be the same from the Rajkot track.

England Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (Wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

