Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Match called off as India unable to field a team, ECB confirms cancellation after initial reports of 'forfeit'

London: The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford has been called off just hours before the scheduled start of play on Friday.

As per an NDTV report, initial the ECB had put out a statement saying that India had 'forfeited the match after being unable to to field a team', However, the board soon issued a fresh statement, dropping the reference to India forfeiting the fifth and final Test.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LVInsurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team and will instead regrettably forfeit the match. We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course," read the initial statement.

But the updated statement just said, "Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled. Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team."

The decision comes on the back of intense discussions between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the ECB after India's assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested for Covid-19 on Thursday.

It is also learnt that more than one India player had expressed concerns about taking the field in talks between the BCCI and the team management over the last two days.

Besides, India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had also tested positive following their RT-PCR tests during the fourth match. They are currently undergoing isolation and can come out only after returning two negative results

Meanwhile, India lead the series 2-1 after a 157-run victory in the fourth Test at the Oval in London.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:59 PM IST