IND vs ENG, 5th Test: England To Bat First After Winning Toss, Devdutt Padikkal Debuts

Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England cricket team have won an important toss as they chose to bat first in the 5th and final Test against India in Dharamsala on what has been described as a belter of a surface. It emerged that Rajat Patidar injured his anke during training last night; hence, Devdutt Padikkal has been handed a debut in Dharamsala. Jasprit Bumrah has also returned to the line-up for Akash Deep.

The 5th and final Test in Dharamsala is also a monumental occasion for both Jonny Bairstow and Ravichandran Ashwin as they feature in their 100th Test. Ashwin has come under pressure at a few stages in the series, but has still bowled some sensational spells with 17 wickets, headlined by a fifer.

Bairstow, meanwhile, will have a point to prove after a hugely underwhelming series thus far, having failed to reach a half-century with a high score of 38. England have made one change to the playing XI, drafting Mark Wood for Ollie Robinson.

What the captains said:

At the toss, Stokes remarked that it's a bat first pitch and acknowledged Jonny Bairstow's commitment of playing 100 Tests.

"We are going to have a bat. You probably have a bat looking at this pitch. It's another opportunity to represent our country. Great experience for the boys to be part of this series and they have showed great character in their fight. Amazing (Bairstow playing his 100th Test)! Jonny is one of our best ever all format players. 100 Test caps shows his commitment."

Until the end 💪



Ready for the opportunities ahead in Dharamshala! 🦁 #INDvENG #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/O4IW41QPfF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 6, 2024

Rohit Sharma stated that he also wanted to bat first and reckons the pitch will not deteriorate a lot as the game progresses.

"We would have batted first as well. We have done really well so far this series and an opportunity to finish on a high. There should be good bounce on this pitch than the games before in this series. Good pitch to bat on and I don't think it will deteriorate that much. Ash has been a real stalwart of Indian cricket. Such a proud moment for him, his nation and the family."

India and England playing XI:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes(wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson