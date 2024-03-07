IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma Becomes The 1st Player To Take At Least 60 Catches In All 3 Formats

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has bagged a unique record on day 1 of the 5th Test against England in Dharamsala. Having taken Mark Wood's catch off Ravichandran Ashwin's, the right-hander became the first player to take at least 60 catches in all three formats, creating history.

The incident occurred in the 50th over of the innings when Ravichandran Ashwin, who was playing his 100th Test, came on to bowl his 8th. The 37-year-old first got rid of Tom Hartley, who went for a slog sweep and holed out to Devdutt Padikkal near the boundary line. Mark Wood defended a delivery before edging one to Rohit Sharma at the slip, giving Ashwin his 2nd wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin share 9 wickets between them as India bundle England out for 218:

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was the chief wrecker of the England batting line-up, throwing their innings off the tracks after lunch. He took the first two wickets to fall, dismissing Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope before lunch. Post lunch, Kuldeep dismissed Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes as England lost half the side before 200. It was Stokes wicket that ensured Kuldeep's fifer.

Ravindra Jadeja joined in the party to get rid of Joe Root for 26 as the tourists walked for lunch break at 194-8. Shoaib Bashir and Ben Foakes tonked a few boundaries from the get go after lunch to take England past 200. The fun didn't last long as Ashwin dismissed both Foakes and James Anderson to finish with figures of 11.4-1-51-4.