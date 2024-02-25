IND vs ENG, 4th Test: R Ashwin & Kuldeep Yadav Leave England Reeling On Day 3 In Ranchi

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav put India in driver's seat as England suffered a early batting collapse at Tea on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at JSCA Cricket Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday, February 25.

England assumed their second innings with a 46-run lead after bundling India for 307 in the first innings at Lunch. Rookie Shoaib Bashir completed his maiden fifty in the second match of his Test career.

Indian wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel registered his first Test fifty and played a gritty innings of 90 off 149 balls. He formed a crucial 76-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav (28 off 131 balls) for the eighth wicket after India's batting collapse following Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on Day 3.

R Ashwin triggers England's batting collapse

Ravichandran Ashwin opened the bowling for Team India in the second innings as England opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were looking to good partnership.

However, Ashwin provided an early breakthrough for the hosts as he struck his first wicket of Ben Duckett for 15 at 19/1. Then, the veteran off-spinner dismissed Ollie Pope by trapping him with LBW for 0 at 19/2. Following his second wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin overtook Anil Kumble's tally for most Test wickets in India, with 351 scalps.

After Pope's dismissal, Zak Crawley was joined by Joe Root in the middle. The pair kept England's ship sailing following two early wickets until Ashwin got the better of Root for 11 at 65/3.

Ravichandra Ashwin was complement by Kuldeep Yadav as he picked two wickets to leave England in the position of reeling. Kuldeep picked the wickets of in-form Zak Crawley (59) and Ben Stokes (6) and reduced the visitors to 120/5.